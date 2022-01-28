Aloysius, ‘Bud,’ Meyer, 95
Aloysius, “Bud,” Meyer, 95, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dale Lagodinski officiating. Burial will be later this spring at Calvary Cemetery near Fairmount.
Bud Meyer was born on July 13, 1926, at home on the family farm in Summit Township in Richland County, North Dakota, to George and Ida (Krause) Meyer. He attended Summit No. 2 Country School through eighth grade.
Farming was in Bud’s blood from a young age. His father died when Bud was 16, leaving behind Bud’s mother, Ida, with seven children. Bud and his younger brother, Elroy, helped their mother run the farm.
Bud served in the Korean War from Dec. 3, 1950, until Sept. 3, 1952. Assigned to the 5th Army Infantry, he was promoted to the rank of corporal. He received the Combat Infantryman Badge for his participation in active ground combat. Upon return, he studied general mechanics/welding at North Dakota State School of Science, Wahpeton, as part of the G.I. Bill.
He met Joann Krump at a dance in Tenney, Minnesota, and they married on June 18, 1953, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson, North Dakota. The couple farmed near Fairmount. They were blessed with seven children and impressed upon them the importance of faith, family and a strong work ethic.
In Fairmount, Bud was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, and a bowling league.
Bud loved farming, and when he retired in 1990, he redirected that energy to golf. For many years, he and Joann wintered in Brownsville, Texas, where Bud could golf daily. Bud and Joann enjoyed attending theatre productions in their later years. When Alzheimer’s disease hindered Bud from playing pinochle, his family started playing Kings in the Corner with him. He and Joann moved to the Twin Town Villa in 2016.
Bud loved and was deeply proud of his children and grandchildren.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joann, Breckenridge; his children, George, Meeteetse, Wyoming; Bonnie Byers, Moorhead, Minnesota; Linda (Keith) Shasky, Wahpeton; Denise (Charles) Pinkney, Fargo; Curt (Joyce) Meyer, Fargo; Calvin (Raynee) Meyer, Rogers, Minnesota; and Lisa (Brian) Fiedler, Minneapolis, Minnesota. He will be lovingly remembered by grandchildren Betsy Byers (spouse Max Boucherat), Wales, United Kingdom; Ryan Meyer, Fargo; Brent Meyer, Fargo; Matthew Fiedler, Minneapolis; Nadia Ehlert and Rhett Meyer, Rogers. He is also survived by his brother Lambert (Joan) Meyer, Richville, Minnesota, and his sisters-in-law Theresa Meyer, Fargo; Beata Meyer, Wahpeton; Mary Meyer, Wahpeton; Gladys Krump, Breckenridge; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida; granddaughter Grace Anna Fielder; his sister and brother-in-law Rosemary and Bob Voss; his sister and brother-in-law Florence and Arlie Boll; brothers Lawrence Meyer, Elroy Meyer and Jerry Meyer; brothers-in-laws Martin Krump, Leo Krump, Henry Krump; sister-in-law Lucy Krump; brothers- and sisters-in-law Frances and Pauline Krump; Joseph and Mary Krump; Clarence and Mary Manikowski, and Harvey and Margaret Boeck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and CHI Hospice.
The family expresses their appreciation for the loving care Bud received in the Twin Town Villa Memory Unit.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.