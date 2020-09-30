Alta Margaret (Johnson) Luebke, age 99, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the CHI St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Services will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, Barney, North Dakota, with a visitation one hour prior. Pastor Brock Schmeling will officiate. Burial will follow at Elk Creek Cemetery, Wyndmere.
The service will be carried live on the funeral home website, www.VertinMunson.com, where condolences may also be left.
