Alta Margaret (Johnson) Luebke, 99, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, died suddenly at CHI St. Francis Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at Peace Lutheran Church, Barney, North Dakota, at 11 a.m., with a visitation one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere. COVID precautions will be followed and masks are recommended. A live-stream of the service will begin at 11 a.m. at her obituary page at www.VertinMunson.com. Pastor Brock Schmeling will officiate.
Alta was born in Wyndmere on Aug. 29, 1921 to Earling and Barbara (Severson) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school until eighth grade. She married Emil Luebke on Oct. 20, 1943. To this union were born two children, Larry and Barbara. Together they lived on the family farm until 1977, moving into Wyndmere. Emil passed away in 1986.
Alta loved to socialize and play cards, and an occasional trip to the casino. She enjoyed making and selling lefse. She enjoyed her independence and driving until she turned 98. She loved her church and her Christian faith and always willing to help her family and friends when needed. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren were the joy of her life and together “she lived a good life,” remaining active and alert until called home.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara (Donald) Mellem; grandchildren, Todd (Kim) Mellem, Jodi (Chuck) Trom, Shannon (Scott) Petermann, and Brett Luebke. She will be missed by her eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as one sister, Irene Hager.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Emil; parents; son, Larry Luebke and his wife, Barbara; brothers, Otto, Imer and Charlie Johnson; and sister, Elaine Muehlberg.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.VertinMunson.com, where her loving care has been entrusted.
