Alva V. Bommersbach, 100 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Alva (Vanderwerff) Bommersbach was born Dec. 13, 1919 in Lamars Township, Richland County, North Dakota, the daughter of Charles and Effie (Gunther) Vanderwerff. She attended school in Fairmount, North Dakota, and after graduation she attended beauty school in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
In 1943 she was united in marriage to Adam Bommersbach. Alva continued to live in Hankinson and worked for T.W. Robey for 15 years. Alva bought the beauty shop from him and owned her own beauty shop for 48 years. Alva retired in 1993.
Alva was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Catholic Foresters, Royal Neighbors and St. Philip’s Guild.
Alva is survived by a son: Allen (Jan) Bommersbach, Goldendale, Washington, granddaughter: Cami Lee; great grandchildren: Kaylee and Jason; brother: Harold; Evelyn Pereske and Marie Dickey.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and two sisters.
The online guestbook is available at www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
