Alvin Pistorius, 95, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Living Center under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice. 

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, with Rev. Matthew Tooman officiating.  Burial will be at Sisseton City Cemetery, Sisseton, South Dakota. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Pistorius as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries