Amanda Breden, 91
Amanda Breden, 91, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota, loving mother, Grandma and Great Grandma, went peacefully to her heavenly mansion on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Moorhead Eventide Living Center, Moorhead, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, followed by a family service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Masks are optional. A 1 p.m. livestream of her service will be available through Vertin-Munson’s website. Burial will be in Nordmanna Cemetery in rural McLeod, North Dakota.
Amanda Inez Syverson was born on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1928 to Richard & Mollie (Hegseth) Syverson in Wyndmere.
Amanda lived in Wyndmere throughout her school days. She was united in marriage to Alvin Breden on Feb. 2, 1960. Together they lived and farmed in the Wyndmere area until Alvin’s passing in March 1976.
In the fall of 1976, she moved to Fargo, North Dakota. She worked various jobs in Fargo, with most years at Camelot Cleaners. She was a hard worker both on the farm and in Fargo jobs.
Besides knowing Jesus as her personal Savior, the other joys in her life was her family. She loved and supported her entire family with love, kindness and support. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were so precious to her. They always received hugs and kisses, and no one could leave without a cookie and juice. A servant heart she had.
Amanda is survived by her son, Ken (Kathy) Fargo; daughters, Marie (Gary) Simons, West Fargo; Annie (Jon) Rognlie, Fargo; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Nikki (Jared) Anderson, Owen, Abe and Soli; Jenny (Nathan) Gomke, Hayden; Lindsey (Joe) Lindley, Jaylyn, Johanna, Brianna, Bryleigh; Tyler Aberle; Brooke (Bryce) Vanderwerff, Taylor, Madalyn; Nick (Megan) Breden, baby due this month; Aimee (Eric) Pearson, Ava, Max; Ben Breden; one brother, Orlando (Ardella) Syverson; and brothers-in-law, Olaf (Marcella) Breden, and Glen Claus.
The family wishes to thank Elim and Eventide Nursing Homes for the care given to her over the past months, especially nurse Janelle, at Eventide for her loving care during mom’s final hours. St. Paul’s Free Lutheran Church staff for their visits and care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.