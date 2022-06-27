Amy Jo Muehler, 49, of rural Cole Camp, Missouri, formerly of Norborne, Misouri, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, North Dakota, with Rev. Craig Muehler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, Missouri, in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born March 3, 1973, in Freeman, South Dakota, she was the daughter of Rev. Gary A. Muehler and Elois F. Moeller Muehler who survive of Sedalia, Missouri. Amy attended Norborne Elementary School and was a 1991 graduate of Saint Paul Lutheran High School. She obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. Amy received her 25-year award as Assistant Vice President and Consumer Loan Officer at Central Bank in Sedalia.
She loved being an aunt to her 28 nieces and nephews and made every effort to be at all of their athletic events, performances and milestones. Amy enjoyed traveling especially to beach locations. She also loved flower gardening, watching Hallmark movies and doing puzzles particularly with her mom. Amy was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in rural Cole Camp.
Survivors include her parents, Gary and Elois; seven siblings: Pam Brandt (Jamie) of rural Green Ridge, Missouri, Craig Muehler (Kristen) of Fenton, Missouri, Cindy Nebel (Mark) of Red Bud, Illinois, Sandra Royuk (Brent) of Seward, Nebraska, Christy Pankoke (Kenny) of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, Carl Muehler (Justina) of Whidbey Island, Washington and Chad Muehler (Sarah) of McPherson, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Amy was preceded in death by one brother, Cory Muehler.
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Concordia, Missouri, is entrusted with arrangements.
