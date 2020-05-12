Andrew Thomas Laborico, 30, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Bob Schultz will be officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Andrew Thomas Laborico was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on May 15, 1989, to David and Carla (Schutt) Laborico. He grew up and attended Breckenridge High School graduating in 2008. After graduating, he went on to receive his two-year associate degree in business and was working towards a bachelor’s degree. After this, he was looking forward to pursuing his master’s degree.
Andrew was doing sub-contract work in the Fargo/Moorhead area in the masonry industry. Everything Andrew pursued, he did so with passion. Most recently, he was in the process of starting his own construction business: ATL Construction.
Unmatched energy and love, and a relentless sense of humor drew people to Andrew. He was charismatic and focused on his goals; there was no barrier he couldn’t overcome. He was a protector; he looked out for his family and always offered compassion, understanding, and wisdom. Andrews's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. His free time was spent riding his motorcycle, reading, dancing, and playing video games. Andrew’s zest for life, family, and work impacted so many people throughout his 30 years and will never be forgotten.
Andrew will be greatly missed by his loving mother, Carla Schutt of Breckenridge, Minnesota; daughter, Elina Rose Laborico of Moorhead, Minnesota; sisters, Amber Running Bear and her children, Izabell, Mya, Thomas, and Penelope of Breckenridge, and Ariel Running Bear and her fur baby, Biscuit of Fargo; and girlfriend, Anne Johnston of Fargo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.