Anetis V. Pohl, 90, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Twin Town Villa Assisted Living in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 19, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. 

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt. The service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt.  

The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt is in charge of the arrangements.

