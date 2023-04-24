Angeline D. Nordick, 97, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge. Visitation will be held from 9:30 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 , followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Angeline Dorothy Miranowski was born Feb. 10, 1926 to Anton and Lena (Schweip) Miranowski, in Kent, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm, and attended District School #75, then she transferred to Little Falls, Minnesota, to care for her sister, and finished her formal education.
On Aug. 11, 1948, Angeline was united in marriage to Leonard Nordick at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. The couple made their home on a farm near Kent until 1955, then the couple moved to a farm on County Road 16, southwest of Rothsay, Minnesota, where they lived until Leonard’s passing.
Angeline was very active helping on the farm and raising their six children. During planting and harvest season, she took care of milking and feeding cattle. She enjoyed baking, and having friends over for coffee, quilting, and embroidering dish towels. Angeline was a member of the Fort Ransom Sodbusters Association, and made thousands of donuts for Sodbuster Days, for over 30 years.
Angeline is survived by her children, Gerald “Jerry” (Cathy) Nordick, Breckenridge, Dorothy (Leon) Muehler, Wahpeton, Darral (Laureen) Nordick, Rothsay, Keith Nordick, Rothsay, Sherri (Ardel) Kressin, Wahpeton, Cindie (Bryan) Van Tassel, Breckenridge; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, Anton and Lena; sisters, Anastasia Terfehr, Ann Ehlert, Sr., Mary David, Marie Beyer; and brothers, Ray, Lawrence, Mark, and Jerome Miranowski.
