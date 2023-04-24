Angeline D. Nordick, 97

Angeline D. Nordick, 97, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge. Visitation will be held from 9:30 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 , followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

