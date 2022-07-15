Anita ‘Joy’ Woodbury, 79
Anita “Joy” Woodbury, 79, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of McLeod, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, followed by her prayer service. Visitation will continue from 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, followed by her funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate the service. Burial will be in Nordmanna Cemetery in McLeod.
Anita “Joy” Wessels was born Oct. 25, 1942, to George and Wilma (Flikke) Wessels in Fargo, North Dakota. Joy graduated from high school in Bowdon, North Dakota. Following graduation, she attended Valley City State University where she obtained her teaching certificate. She then taught elementary students for three years in Hunter, North Dakota. In the fall of 1966, Joy went back to get her Bachelor’s Degree from Moorhead State University.
On April 15, 1967, she married Howard Woodbury, and they made their home in rural McLeod. From 1967 – 1970 she taught in Amenia, North Dakota, at the elementary school before taking time off to raise three children of her own.
Joy was very active within her community, where she served on different committees for the Wyndmere Crop Show and was the advisor for the Wyndmere Dance Line. She acted as the Sheyenne Township clerk for many years, and was a member of the Sundown Homemakers Club and the United Free Lutheran Ladies Aid. In the mid-90s, she went back to school at the University of North Dakota, and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education specializing in learning disabilities, and then was the resource room teacher in Colfax, North Dakota, until her retirement in 2016.
When Joy wasn’t busy in her community, she loved to cook. She would serve more than just the average three-course meal. She was also a perfectionist who took great pride in her home, and was always there for someone in need, or just to have coffee.
Joy was very proud of all her children and grandchildren. She and Howard enjoyed traveling and would take yearly trips with their children. In 2011, they took the entire family on an Alaskan cruise. She also enjoyed traveling to other places such as Norway, and the Panama Canal. Joy was a big reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
Joy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard; children, Jill (Rodney) Breuer, Jordan (Erica) Woodbury, and Jaimee Woodbury; grandchildren, Laken, Riley, McKenna, Gracelyn, Ledson, and Anna; siblings, Judy (Paul) Anderson, Jane Syverson, Greg (Diana) Wessels, Bonnie Miller, Georgia Chambers; in-laws, Ramona Wessels, Linda Haberman, Paula Woodbury, Larry (Judy) Woodbury; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Butch Wessels; in-laws, Herbert and Ragna Woodbury, Arnold and Lynn Woodbury, Richard Haberman, David Woodbury, and Sherm Syverson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
