Ann (Lugert) Marschke, 59

Ann (Lugert) Marschke, 59, Casselton, North Dakota, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Casselton. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at Casselton Cemetery.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Marschke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries