Anna F. Rudolph, 90
Anna F. Rudolph, 90, of Barney, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in her home, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Peace Lutheran Church in Barney. Rev. Sean Daenzer will officiate the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Barney.
Anna Fay Rudolph was born on Oct. 30, 1928 to Roy and Mable (Stuckey) Dinger on the family farm in West End Township. She grew up on the farm and graduated from Wyndmere High school.
She married her high school sweetheart, Carl Rudolph Jr. on June 28, 1947. They made their home on a farm outside of Barney. After they quit farming, Carl and Anna Fay ran the Wyndmere Meat Market. They enjoyed weekends at Ottertail Lake, where you could usually find her out fishing with Carl. Anna worked at Johnson Shoe Store in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Bud’s and Blossoms and Econo Foods in Wahpeton. Carl and Anna moved off the farm and built a new home in Barney, where they were both active in Peace Lutheran Church.
Anna loved gardening, bird watching, and collected angels. She loved playing cards with her friends in Wyndmere on Thursday afternoons. Her daughter, Nancy came to live with her and helped her out until her death.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Sandra Ahmann, El Paso, Texas, and Nancy Rudolph, Barney; her son, Terry Rudolph, Fargo, North Dakota; grandchildren, Ashley (Brent) Muscha, Fargo, Keily (David) Chavez, El Paso, Texas, Kristina Swenson (Aaron), Fargo; six great-grandchildren, Jadan, Savannah, Jessie, Julianna, Brady and Avery; her brothers, Ronnie and Butch Dinger; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents, Roy and Mable Dinger; three sisters, Eleanor King, Lucille Hansen and Loretta Kressin; and son-in-law, Dean Ahmann.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
