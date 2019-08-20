Anna F. Rudolph, 90, of Barney, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in her home, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue on Thursday, August 22, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Peace Lutheran Church in Barney. Rev. Sean Daenzer will officiate the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Barney.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
