Anna M. Stone, 89, of rural Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. 

Visitation will be rom 4-5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 followed by her funeral service at 5 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.  Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

