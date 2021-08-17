Anton G. “Tony” Kuntz, 81, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fairmount, North Dakota.
Anton was born on Dec. 19, 1939 in Burleigh County, North Dakota, to Sebastian “Sy” and Magdalena (Schweitzer) Kuntz.
He married Helen Goldade on July 23, 1960 and they divorced. He married Agnes Kurtz in 2002 and she died on Nov. 16, 2016. He then married Barbara A. Gumz and she died on October 28, 2020.
Tony had been employed for the Soo Line Railroad from the age of 18 until his retirement. He enjoyed horseback riding, roping, classic country, dancing, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children, Damian (Elizabeth) Kuntz, Claudine Leible, Perry Kuntz, Peggy Butts, Amy (Patrick) Richardson, Troy Kuntz and Tina Kuntz. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Leattsha (Scott) Seidl, Kallie Richardson, Cori Richardson, Judd (Katelyn) Feltz, Casey Butts, Shelby Butts, Autry Kuntz, Myles Leible, Samantha Fuehrer, McKenzie Fuehrer, Chaunnell Kuntz, Toni Jean Kuntz, Alisha Jon Kuntz, Lyndon Kuntz and Autumn Kuntz and 15 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters, Virginia (Bernard) Zins and Cleo Kuntz Marquart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, a son Kent and a brother Raymond.
