Anton (‘AJ’ or ‘Tony’) G. Kuntz

Anton G. “AJ” or “Tony” G. Kuntz, 81, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Anton was born on Dec. 19, 1939 in Burleigh County, North Dakota, to Sebastian “Sy” and Magdalena (Schwitzer) Kuntz.
He married Helen Goldade on July 23, 1960 and they divorced.
He married Agnes Kurtz on July 26, 2002, and she passed away Nov. 16, 2016. He later married Barbara A. Gumz and she passed away Oct. 28, 2020.
Tony had been employed with the Son Line Railroad from the age of 18 until his retirement. He enjoyed horseback riding, roping, classic country, dancing, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children, Damian (Elizabeth) Kuntz, Claudine Leible, Perry Kuntz, Peggy Butts, Amy (Patrick) Richardson, Troy Kuntz and Tina Kuntz, his step-children Richard Kurtz, Barbara (finance Brent Osborn) Kurtz, Steve (Sarah Abel) Kurtz, Tim (Sherri) Kurtz, Ken (Lisa) Kurtz, Sally Kurtz (daughter-in-law), Carol (Nicole) Kurtz. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, his sisters Virginia (Bernard) Zins and Cleo Kuntz Marquart.
He was priced in death by a son, Kent, his parents, his wife Agnes, his wife Barb, a brother Raymond, and his stepson Burt Kurtz in 2020.
A celebration of life will be held in Fairmount, North Dakota, at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Anton (‘AJ’ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.