Ardell Grawe, 80

Ardell Grawe, 80, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in the care of CHI Hospice. Ardell made a noble choice and decided to donated his body to science and will help further educate the future nurses, doctors, and surgeons of the state.

Ardell Marvin Grawe was born to Elroy and Marie (Brunkhorst) Grawe on July 25, 1942 in Breckenridge. He grew up in Hankinson, North Dakota, with his brothers. His senior year his parents moved them to Wahpeton. In 1961, he graduated from Wahpeton High School and started his own painting operation doing interior and exterior jobs.

