Ardella (Draeger) Syverson, 85 of Peoria, Arizona, formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, went to her heavenly mansion on Friday, July 17, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Ardella was born Aug. 26, 1934, to Paul and Myrtle (Buchholz) Draeger. She lived around Wyndmere in her school days.
Ardella married Orlando Syverson on June 8, 1952. Together they lived and farmed in the Wyndmere area until they moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, in 2010. In October of 2019, they moved to Peoria, Arizona.
Ardella was a homemaker and loved cooking and baking. She had a heart of gold and extended her love to everyone around her. Ardella loved spending time with her daughters and all the extended family. Her hobbies were playing “golf”, Uno, and dominoes. Ardella loved Jesus and reading her Bible.
She is survived by her husband, Orlando; her daughters, Joyce Baker (Ken), Cave Creek, Arizona; Jolene Boyce (Jon), Princeville, Hawaii; grandchildren, Tahra (Baker) Inman, Jessica (Nehk) Vanesler, Kristen (Nehk) Jones; step-grandchildren, Cassidy (Boyce) Moyes, Ashley (Boyce) McCoy; great-grandchildren, Madison Vanesler, Raegan Vanesler, Chloe Inman, Riley Nehk, Jolynn Jones, Colby Jones; step-great-grandchildren, Ashley Inman, Kyle Inman, Jacob Jones, Kaelah Depaola, Allen McCoy; step-great-great-grandchildren, Logan King, Lyndsay King; sisters, Dorothy Hamann, Delores McBeth, Rose Werner, Phyllis Spear; brothers, Clarence Draeger, Clifford Draeger, Alwayne Draeger and many nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by mother, Myrtle (Buchholz) Draeger; father, Paul Draeger; daughter, Evangeline Syverson; sister, JoAnn Draeger; grandmother, Fredricka Buchholz; grandfather, Edward Buchholz.
We love you and miss you, mom, and cannot wait for your hugs again when we get to be with you in heaven!
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
