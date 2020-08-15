Ardella (Draeger) Syverson, 85, Peoria, Arizona, formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, went to her heavenly mansion on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The service will be officiated by Pastor Donna Uselman. A live streamed of the funeral service will be available on our website being at 1:45 pm. Burial will be in Viking Cemetery in rural Colfax, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral.
