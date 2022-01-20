Ardella Voss, 94

Ardella's story began on June 18, 1927. First born to the late George and Barbara (Hopkins) Fanta, Ardella grew up on a farm in Tappen, North Dakota, with siblings, Betty, Norlyn, Ken, Don, and Marilee. It is quite evident by looking at pictures that she enjoyed her family and friends. After school she went to Bismarck for a short time before moving to Fargo and working at the telephone company.
It was Fargo where she met and married Gilbert V. Larson. They lived in Albert Lea, Minnesota, for three years while Gil owned a fur business. A better opportunity brought them back to Fargo where they worked side by side selling coats, mainly furs, and managing Mandels Department Store. Ardella enjoyed modeling in style shows and going to larger cities where they would purchase dresses and sportswear for the next season. When Gil passed away, she also ended her career and Mandels.
Most importantly she was a terrific mom to their only child, Karen. She was fun, and loved to spend time with Karen and her friends, teaching them how to dance, coordinate clothes and bake cookies. The thing she really enjoyed (until Karen got her license) was hiding in the back seat of the car while dragging Broadway, always threatening to sit up at the next stop light.
She had a passion for Paul Harvey, Elvis, growing African violets, fashion, dancing and the color blue. She did not like gambling, gossip, clutter, dandelions, and not following the "Rule" of wearing white after Labor Day. Ardell's favorite thing to eat was anything barbecued, Almond Joy candy bars and her favorite drink was brandy.
In 1979 she married another Gil from Campbell, Minnesota. She and Gil Voss lived on his farm until they moved to Breckenridge, Minnesota, in 2005. Her favorite band was On the Mend, which Gil played in for 35 years, mainly at nursing and veteran homes. They were members of the United Church of Christ in Wahpeton where they enjoyed helping in fund raising projects, mainly making pies, and doing pancake breakfasts.
Ardella was kind and very laid back, not letting anything upset her. She moved to Serenity Assisted Care in Dilworth in 2017 where she gained many friends, both residents and staff. She passed away Jan. 12, 2022, at Serenity with a staff member by her side.
She is survived by daughter, Karen Winter; grandchildren, Joe and David (Lindsey) Winter, all of Dilworth; brother, Don (Marcia), Tappen, North Dakota, and sister, Marilee (Will) Domier, Henning, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Gil Larson, and Gil Voss; brothers, Norlyn and Ken Fanta; sister, Betty Alsleben; and son-in-law, Ron Winter.
Ardella was also under the compassionate care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
This is not a paid public announcement but if you are in need of assisted living where you want the most caring and awesome staff who treat you like family, good food, and a clean environment, visit Serenity in Dilworth and tell them Ardella sent you.
We invite you to join us at her service which will be held at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, Minnesota, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, with a viewing one hour before the service. A livestream of the service will be available on Ardella’s page at www.wrightfuneral.com where you can also find the online guestbook and video tribute.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.