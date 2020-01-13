Ardis C. Froemke, 86
Ardis C. Froemke, 86 of Lisbon, North Dakota, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at CHI Lisbon Health surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, North Dakota, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lisbon. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Lisbon.
Ardis was born Nov. 30, 1933, the youngest child of Arthur and Anna (Stein) Corpe at Oakes Hospital, Oakes, North Dakota.
Ardis grew up on the family farm in rural Havanna, North Dakota. She attended school in Havanna and graduated from Havanna High School in 1951. While in high school, Ardis was a member of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet program, the auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force That summer after high school Ardis moved to Fargo ND and lived at the YWCA and worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co as an operator. She made many friends at the telephone company and at the Y, including her lifelong friend Elaine.
Ardis met her husband Dale at a dance in Fargo and they were married Sept. 18, 1954 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lisbon. They lived on the family farm and Ardis worked side by side with Dale growing various grain crops and also raising chickens, sheep, hogs and Angus cattle. She enjoyed her life on the farm and along with all the hard work and raising her family she also tended to her vegetable and flower gardens and gave special attention to the farm cats and the many farm dogs they had as pets over the years. Ardis and Dale retired in 2005 and continued to live on the farm, enjoying life without the chores and long days that farming required, and taking some short-day trips for various outings.
Dale preceded Ardis in death Nov. 11, 2018. She moved to the Beverly Ann Assisted Living in Lisbon in October 2018. She was welcomed with open arms and made new friends and reacquainted with friends from years past. She loved her new home and the staff was one big family to her and she appreciated all their care, comfort and compassion. She enjoyed all the activities, especially Bingo, Bible study, exercise class, bean bags and jigsaw puzzles. She loved her apartment and when resting in her chair she loved watching old reruns of Match Game in the morning, Judge Judy in the afternoon, Shark Tank in the evening and anything musical on RFD TV weekend nights.
Ardis and Dale had two children, Cheri Ann and Ricky Dale. She was a proud Grandma to 6 grandchildren; Erica Froemke, Nicole (Nick) Majerus, Jenna (Tyson) Trosvik, Emily Wolf, Jason Wolf and Amy (Jon) Schuler. She was blessed with 7 great grandchildren; Connor, Cameron and Caden Majerus, Adeline and Riley Trosvik and Madyson and Jackson Riveland. She so enjoyed all their visits, calls, cards and pictures over the years and was always interested in all their activities and accomplishments.
Ardis will be remembered as a devoted and strong wife and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was kind, thoughtful, soft spoken, and patient and had a great sense of humor, always joking with her family and friends.
Ardis is survived by her son, Rick, and his wife, Nancy, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Gertie Corpe of Keizer, Oregon.
She was preceded by her parents, her husband, Dale, her daughter, Cheri Balken, her son-in-law, Gene Balken, her sister, Viola, and her brother, Charles.
Ardis will be dearly missed by all her family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing her and loving her.
Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, North Dakota, is entrusted with arrangements.
