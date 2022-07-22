Ardyce Geneva Austin, 96
Our beloved Ardyce Geneva Austin went to be with her Lord on July 15, 2022 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
She was born June 11, 1926, to Bernice and Rudolph Hestdalen in Abercrombie, North Dakota. She was baptized at Walcott, North Dakota. She attended rural schools and graduated from Abercrombie High School.
Following school, she was employed by Todd Pacific Shipyards at Tacoma, Washington. She was then employed by Char-Gale of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she met Raymond Austin, who was a mechanic in a garage with his partner. She and Ray married on March 12, 1949 in Hokah, Minnesota. Her children are Mona Rae, Lake Havasu City, and Kevin Gillette, Bloomington, Minnesota.
Ray was transferred to Danville, Illinois, with Sunkist Growers as a District Manager for the Midwest region. Ardyce graduated from beauty school while living in Danville, Illinois. They resided in Waukegan, Illinois, for 13 years before building a retirement home at Webster, Wisconsin. After Ray passed away in 1997, she moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, and then to Lake Havasu City.
She is survived by stepson, Lee Austin; daughter, Mona Robinson; son, Kevin Austin; granddaughter, Monica McGovern; and grandson, Robert Jason (Sheila) Filipowicz; four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Phyllis Gylland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Pam Austin: sisters: Norma Affield and Evelyn Soljhem; and brother, Gordon Hestdalen.
Her optimism and forever smile will be missed by all but she is now reunited with her first family.
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” – Helen Keller
Private family services have been arranged. Obituary written by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
