Arlen Ellingson, 48

Arlen Ellingson, 48, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Sanford on Broadway, under the care of Hospice, in Fargo, North Dakota. 

His funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at a later date in St. Paul’s Cemetery, east of Mooreton, North Dakota. 

