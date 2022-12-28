Arlen Ellingson, 48, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Sanford on Broadway, under the care of Hospice, in Fargo, North Dakota.
His funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at a later date in St. Paul’s Cemetery, east of Mooreton, North Dakota.
Arlen Noel Ellingson, son of Janice (Tarnasky) Ellingson and the late Wayne Noel Ellingson was born on Oct. 23, 1974, at Breckenridge, Minnesota. He grew up on the Ellingson farm near Mooreton. He attended school in Wyndmere, North Dakota, graduating in 1994, from Carl Ben School in Fargo.
He lived in Fargo and worked at Jiffy Lube and did drywall and painting for over 15 years. He married Lizza Barnes in July of 2000, they made their home in the country near Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. He continued to work in Fargo and eventually moved there in 2005.
In 2007, he met Lisa Wendlick, and helped her raise her two boys, Isaac (3) and Dustin (1). In 2008, he started working for T & T Drywall and worked there for many years.
In August 2020, he moved back to the farm near Mooreton, with his dad. At the time of his death he lived in Wahpeton with his dog, Smoky.
Arlen had a love for animals, especially his dog, Smoky. He enjoyed watching Nascar racing and riding motorcycle with his cousin, Steven. Arlen’s dream was to one day see the ocean, so in January 2022, Arlen and Steven took a trip to Florida, and his dream was fulfilled. His last trip was to Arizona to visit his aunt and uncle, Betty and Gary Brink.
He is survived by his mother, Janice, Wahpeton; brother, Lyle (Karlene) Ellingson, Mooreton; nieces, Michelle Mennis and Paige Mennis; nephew, Aaron (Lemesha) Mennis; several cousins; two special boys, Isaac and Dustin; his aunts and uncles; and his grandpa, Ruben, Fargo.
Arlen was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; and his grandmother, Bertha.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Sanford Fargo Hospice, 820 4th St. North, Fargo, ND 58122.
The family would like to invite everyone to stay for lunch immediately following the ceremony.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
