Arlene Bailey, 86

Arlene Janet (Huseth) Bailey passed away peacefully at the age of 86 Jan. 13, 2021, at Sanford Hospice House surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service, followed by a graveside service at Elk Creek Cemetery, rural Wyndmere, North Dakota. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website. If you plan to attend the service, Arlene’s family asks that you please wear a face mask.
Arlene was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on April 20, 1934, to Harry and Palma (Johnson) Huseth. Arlene married John (Jack) Bailey on July 15, 1950. They had five children – Jacquelyn (LeRoy) Hager, Cherlyn Bailey, Kyle (Debbie) Bailey, Dr. Howard (Laurie) Bailey and Wesley (Carla) Bailey.
Arlene was a mother, homemaker and worked in retail. In 1974, she was elected to the first of five consecutive years as the National Treasurer of the National Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, traveling to and representing the Auxiliary in nearly all 50 states. She was also involved in the United Methodist Women and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed teaching piano, playing and singing at church, numerous weddings and other events.
Arlene loved attending all her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sports, school and other events. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and other family members around the United States, Mexico, Canada, Scotland, and Norway, where her Father was born. She and Jack wintered for 31 years in the Rio Grande Valley.
Arlene is survived by her spouse, Jack, her five children, her 11 grandchildren – Nicole (Eddie) Snyder, Jon (Marcy) Hager, Josh (Tara) Hager, Mike (Danielle) Hager, Casey Kohen, Justine (Brady) MacLean, Dr. Trent (Dr. Lacie) Bailey, Logan (Mac) Bailey, Mason (Mark) Bailey, Maia Bailey, Evan Bailey, and her 13 great-grandchildren – Emma, Edward, Isabelle, Nolan, Alyssa, Taynian, Ethan, Braeden, Caleb, Austen, Aubrey, Rylie, and Kaysn. She is also survived by one sister, Harriet (Mel) Hendricks, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Palma, sisters Bernice Charlson, Norine Kjar, Lenore Froemke, and brother Harold Huseth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
