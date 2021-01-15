Arlene Bailey, 86, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Due to the current conditions that our country faces, her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. If you wish to send a card, please send them to P.O. Box 6, Wahpeton, ND, 58074.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.