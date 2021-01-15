Arlene Bailey, 86, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota. 

Due to the current conditions that our country faces, her memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.  If you wish to send a card, please send them to P.O. Box 6, Wahpeton, ND, 58074.

