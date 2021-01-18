Arlene Janet (Huseth) Bailey, 86

Arlene Janet (Huseth) Bailey passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Sanford Hospice House surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to send cards please send to Vertin-Munson Funeral Service, PO Box 6, Wahpeton, ND 58074.
Arlene was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on April 20, 1934 to Harry and Palma (Johnson) Huseth. Arlene married John (Jack) Bailey on July 15, 1950. They had five children Jacquelyn (LeRoy) Hager, Cherlyn Bailey, Kyle (Debbie) Bailey, Howard (Laurie) Bailey and Wesley (Carla) Bailey.
Arlene was a mother, homemaker and worked in retail. In 1974 she was elected to the first of five consecutive years as the National Treasurer of the National Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, traveling to and representing the Auxiliary in nearly all 50 states. She was also involved in the United Methodist Women and the Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed teaching piano, playing and singing at church, numerous weddings and other events.
Arlene loved attending all her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sports, school and other events. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and other family members around the United States, Mexico, Canada, Scotland and Norway, where her father was born. She and Jack wintered for 31 years in the Rio Grand Valley.
Arlene is survived by her spouse Jack, her five children, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and sister Harriet (Mel) Hendricks along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Palma, sisters Bernice Charlson, Norine Kjar, Lenore Froemke, and brother Harold Huseth.
Arrangements are under the direction of Vertin-Munson Funeral and Cremation Service.
