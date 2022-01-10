Purchase Access

Arlene L. Heitkamp, 87

Arlene L. Heitkamp, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, (formerly Wyndmere, North Dakota), passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.

A memorial service will be held at later date in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

