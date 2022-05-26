Arlene L. Heitkamp, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota (formerly Wyndmere, North Dakota), passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Barney, North Dakota. Pastor Brock Schmeling will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Arlene was born in Barney, Jan. 12, 1934, the only daughter of Richard and Minnie (Buchholz) Wittkopp. She was raised there and later, graduated from Wyndmere High School. While working at a local Barney restaurant, she was introduced to Vernon Heitkamp. The two quickly hit it off and began courting.
On Oct. 5, 1956, the couple were united in marriage in Mooreton, North Dakota. They made their home in rural Wyndemere on the family farm and ranch while raising their children, Gary, Dean, and Deborah. Arlene and the kids always helped on the farm and when the kids were older, she began working at 3M.
Throughout the years, Arlene acquired quite the collection of cookbooks and loved creating new dishes for her family and friends to enjoy. Arlene and Vernon loved going to dances around the area. She couldn’t wait for the winter snow to dissipate so she could begin preparations for planting her annual flower garden which she took amazing care of. Arlene enjoyed going to different auctions in the surrounding areas and typically walked away with amazing deals.
Arlene’s strong-willed personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her children, Gary (Roberta) Heitkamp and their children, Sara (Zach) Brown and Joe (Annelise) Heitkamp, Dean (Sue) Heitkamp and their children, Josh (Lauren Jensen) Heitkamp, Dustin (Jess) Heitkamp, Chelsey (Nick) Lee, and Deborah Olson and her son, Jeremey (Sierra) Olson; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Vernon Heitkamp, and her parents, Richard and Minnie Wittkopp.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
