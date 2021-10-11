Arlene Schoephoerster, 87, of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wheaton with Rev. Cheryl Berg officiating.
Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Urn bearers will be grandsons: Nathan Dahle, Brent Dahle, Elijah Jones and Roman Erstad. Honorary pallbearers will be the rest of her grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning, one hour prior to service time at the church.
Arlene Schoephoerster was born Sept. 6, 1934 to Leo and Palma (Johnson) Sillman in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Zions Lutheran Church in Canby, Minnesota. She graduated from Canby High School in 1953. Arlene worked as a nurses aide after high school at the Montevideo Hospital.
On May 12, 1957 Arlene was united in marriage to Ronald Schoephoerster. To this marriage three children were born: Cheryl, Cindy and Mark.
Arlene worked at the Canby Hospital until she went with Ron to North Carolina, where he was stationed for 18 months at Fort Bragg. The couple later moved to Wheaton, where Arlene worked at the nursing home for 22 years as a nurses aide. She also worked at the Wheaton Community Hospital.
Arlene enjoyed walking, going to cardiac rehab, reading and spending time with her family. She was a member of cancer support group, the hospital auxiliary and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arlene’s greatest passion was her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. Her husband was her friend and soulmate.
Arlene is survived by three children: Cheryl (Robert) Dahle of Breckenridge; Cindy (Richard) Booke of Wahpeton, North Dakota; and Mark (Rebecca) Schoephoerster of Northfield, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Ronald; grandson Jacob Dahle; and great-granddaughter Kirstin Booke.
Bainbridge Funeral Home, Wheaton, is entrusted with arrangements.
