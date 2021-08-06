Arlene Schultz, 85, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Farmstead Living in Moorhead, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead, Minnesota. 

Friends and family may gather together from 12-1 p.m.

Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com.

Wright Funeral Home, Moorehead, is entrusted with arrangements.

