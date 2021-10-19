Arlie Christopher Boll, 95 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 St. Gerard’s Community of Care Center, Hankinson.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, followed by the funeral mass at 4 p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Arlie Christopher Boll was born on the family farm in Richland County, North Dakota, the son of Elizabeth (Berg) and Charles Boll. He was baptized and confirmed in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount, North Dakota. He attended a one- room schoolhouse in DeVillo Township along with his nine brothers and sisters. His father passed away when he was only 6 years old and left his mother with 10 children. It was during the great depression and dust bowl years. His older brothers left the farm to pursue work in California and he stayed behind to help his mother with the farm.
He married Florence Meyer on Dec. 28, 1948. They had nearly 49 years of marriage when Florence passed away after a long illness on March 2, 1997. Arlie was her faithful caregiver during that difficult time.
Arlie farmed his whole life. He started with a team of horses and eventually modernized with big tractors and machinery. He raised wheat, oats, corn, sunflowers, soybeans and thousands of hogs. He saw a lot of changes in farming. Even after he retired, he still worked with his sons well into his 80’s. He moved off the farm in 1984 and lived in Hankinson, until he became a resident of the Leach Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, in April 2017. He moved to St. Gerard’s Community of Care Center in January 2021.
Arlie was a man of many talents. He was a welder on the North Dakota missile sites for a few years. He also did custom combining with his neighbors and they went to the southern states for about 4-5 weeks before returning to North Dakota to finish his own harvest. He built a stump grinding machine and he went around the country side grinding out stumps for people. He was an excellent carpenter and built quonsets, pole buildings, two new homes and helped others build their new homes and finish the interiors. He also built beautiful doll houses for his granddaughters.
He volunteered over 360 hours at the Hankinson Community Center, at the age of 88! He believed in working hard and he instilled that into all of his children and grandchildren. He was very generous with his time and talents. He donated over 25 gallons of blood to the blood bank. He enjoyed dancing, bowling and watching professional boxing.
After moving to Hankinson, he took up fishing and liked to “pickle” the big northern pike that he caught. He loved to play cards with his friends and family. He, Florence and friends traveled all over the United States, Mexico, Canada and Europe. He was an active member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church and served as an usher and on other committees in the church. He was a humble man and he never wanted anything more than to help his children and others in need.
He is survived by his sons Arden (Shawna) of Lamoure, North Dakota, and Lynn (Kate) of Hankinson, daughters Vickie ( Richard) Holmberg of Las Vegas, Nevas, Cindy (Craig) Eslinger of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Becky (Wes) Plummer of Pinehurst, North Carolina, 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Elizabeth and Charles, wife Florence; two great-grandchildren: Charli and Angela and all of his siblings: Florence Kutzer, John Boll, William Boll, Harry Boll, Ray Boll, Lawrence Boll, Betty Born, Wilfred Boll, and Gerard Boll. Blessed be his memory.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.