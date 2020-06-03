Arlin ‘Arly’ E. Evenson, 88
Arlin “Arly” E. Evenson, 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Due to the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held in the coming days. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Arlin Elmer Evenson was born on Aug. 17, 1931, to Elmer and Lena (Aarhus) Evenson in Breckenridge. He grew up and went to school in Walcott, North Dakota, while he helped his dad on the family farm. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War.
On Aug. 22, 1953, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorraine Lee at Viking Lutheran Church in Colfax, North Dakota. Together they made their life in Fargo before moving to Wahpeton.
He worked for Fairmount Foods delivering milk until he bought Miller Creamery in 1965 with his brother Gordy. They continued to deliver milk door to door as Evenson Brothers Produce, and later as Evenson Dairy after his brother bought his own creamery in Lisbon, North Dakota. He sold Evenson Dairy in 1978 and entered the insurance business, two years with AAA and 15 years with Prudential. After retiring from Prudential he drove school bus for 10-12 years. He loved driving bus and the kids loved him.
In 1960 Arly and Lorraine moved to Breckenridge where they lived for 50 years. Most of that time was spent on Sixth Street South; what a wonderful place to raise a family.
Arlin was very involved in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community. He served two terms on the Breckenridge school board including one as president. He was a 65 year member of Breckenridge Lutheran church and at times was the secretary/treasurer. He retired from the Breckenridge Fire Department after 25 years. He was also secretary treasurer of that organization for five years. He was active in American Legion and American Legion Baseball Post 53. He was always there to cheer his children on in all of their events.
Arly was particularly influential in softball community. He organized the first local slow pitch softball league in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area, which still exists today. He not only played, but also sponsored slow pitch teams that went on to win numerous state titles. He was inducted into the North Dakota Slow Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 1978.
It was clear he loved serving the people of Breckenridge in any way that he could. He will be greatly missed by his community.
Arly is survived by his children, Wanda Tschida, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Keith Evenson, Park Rapids, Minnesota, Laurel Evenson, Fergus Falls, Jeff (Amy Koehnen) Evenson, Blaine, Minnesota, and Bonnie Evenson, Fergus Falls; grandchildren Jasmine (Jerry) Job, Jordan (Breanne) Allmaras, Joe Allmaras, Megan Koehnen and Ethan Evenson; great-grandchildren Makenzie Charvat, Landon Job, and Clayton Allmaras; sisters Diane Sakrismo, West Fargo, North Dakota, and Eileen Sorenson, St. Louis, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews and family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; son, Jerome Evenson; son-in-law, Gerald Tschida; daughter-in-law, Pam Evenson; brothers, Wally, Gordy and Vernie Evenson and Lyle Aarhus; and his sister, Janice Kraemer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Arlin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.