Arline C. Hudson, 93
Arline C. Hudson, 93, Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home on Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Laurel Ivers will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Arline Carol Hackey was born Feb. 10, 1927 in Fargo to Oscar and Minnie (Hatlie) Hackey. She was baptized and confirmed at the Richland Lutheran Church of rural Walcott, North Dakota, by J.O. Silseth. She attended a rural school, Colfax No. 2 for her elementary grades and graduated from Colfax High School as Valedictorian of her class. She attended Valley City Teachers College and taught schools in Richland County, North Dakota.
She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Clair W. Hudson on June 25, 1949 at the Richland Church. They operated a grocery store in Colfax, North Dakota for eight years before moving to Wahpeton in 1957, to Clair’s employment at Lillegard Inc. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she belonged to WELCA and taught Sunday school. She worked for Richland County Social Services as a homemaker, health aide for 16 years.
Clair and Arline wintered in Mesa, Arizona and enjoyed summers at their lake home on Otter Tail. Everyone was welcome to their home. Arline was an avid gardener with beautiful flower beds, her favorites were roses and iris. She was also known for her chocolate chip cookies and chocolate cake. Arline moved into Touchmark at Harwood Groves in Fargo in April 2004. She was known to be one of the busiest people in the building: playing cards, Mexican train and bingo. She also belonged to the Touchmark choir. She was often recognized for her impeccable appearance, a love of clothing and shoes. She was a woman of faith, kindness and grace.
Arline’s work ethic was exceptional, there will be no dust in heaven. Her ease of laughter brought light to all. She passed peacefully at her lake home, a place she loved, surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind; Douglas (Sue) Hudson, Wahpeton, Patricia Hudson, Wahpeton, Jennifer (Craig) Ivers of Fargo, and her special “earth daughter,” Anna Schuler, Ottertail, Minnesota. She had five grandchildren; Jennifer Ann Hudson, Dent, Minnesota, Douglas Clair Hudson, Wahpeton, Randi Sue Ivers (David) Ellingson, Fargo, Kirsten Patricia Ivers, Ottertail, Claire Arline Ivers, Fargo. Her grandchildren brought her great joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair in 1989; her parents, Oscar and Minnie Hackey; her sisters, Rachel (Randolph) Jordhiem, Marlys (Vernon) Carlson, Deloris (Jack) Schlener, and Norma Jean; her brothers, Maurice (Norma) Hackey, Newell (Eunice) Hackey and an infant brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
