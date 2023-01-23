Arline Margaret Sande, 91

Arline Margaret (Flemming, Odegaard, nee Zomnir) Sande, affectionately known as “Ode,” age 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at St. Francis Home, Breckenridge.
Arline was born July 28, 1931 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Her chosen career field was in nursing, which she performed admirably for over 50 years. She had a nurse and caregiver’s heart, as well as a personality that craved enjoying life to the fullest! She spent many years traveling with her then husband Art, who was in the Air Force, where she finally settled down in North Dakota in 1969, upon his retirement from the Air Force. She lived in West Fargo, Horace and Wahpeton, North Dakota, and for the last 38 years she resided in Breckenridge.
Arline is survived by her sister Katherine Hine, Royersford, Pennsylvania, two sons, Robert (Kathleen) Odegaard, White Bear Township, Minnesota, and Scott (Vickie) Odegaard, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father (Walter Zomnir), mother (Margaret Zomnir), husbands Kanton Flemming, Wally Sande, Arthur Odegaard, and son Paul Langmeyer.
The family would like to thank the St. Francis Home in Breckenridge for their exceptional care and compassion for Arline during her time there.
At her request, a private ceremony will be held at a later date. Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, has been entrusted with Arline’s final wishes.
