Arline Margaret Sande, 91

Arline Margaret (Flemming, Odegaard, nee Zomnir) Sande, affectionately known as “Ode,” age 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at St. Francis Home, Breckenridge.

