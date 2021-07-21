Arnold Foertsch, 95, of Wahpeton, formerly of Mantador, North Dakota, passed away July 20, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday July 23, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Mantador. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m., all at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mantador, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Leach Home, Wahpeton or St Gerard’s, Hankinson.
Arnold John Foertsch was born Dec. 10, 1925 at the family farm near Mantador to Joseph and Marie (Reiland) Foertsch. He was a lifelong member of St Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church. Arnold attended grade school in Mantador and graduated from Hankinson Public School.
On June 6, 1950, he married Jane Thielman at St Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church. They began a lifetime of farming. Arnold served as an assessor for Belford Township, held numerous positions in the church, and was an avid fan of baseball-playing on a local Amateur team, coaching and umping for the Mantador American Junior Legion, and “armchair coaching” the Minnesota Twins up until his passing.
Arnold is survived by his children Wayne (Pam) Foertsch of Mantador; Marlene (Gerhart) Just of Fargo; Daryl Foertsch of Lidgerwood; Cheryl (Conrad) Steinhaus of Crary, North Dakota; Renae (Tim) Kuehl of Hankinson; Robert (Sheree) Foertsch of Mantador; and David (Deirdre) Foertsch of Mantador. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister Marie (Clifford) Novotny of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister-in-law Clara Ann Evanold; brother-in-law Roger Thielman and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; an infant brother, sisters-Elarine Pelzl, Alvina Althoff-Klosterman, Evelyn Dosie, Florence Bohn; great granddaughter Carly Foertsch and brother-in-law, Doyle Thielman.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff at The Leach Home, Wahpeton and St Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.
Arrangements entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home.
