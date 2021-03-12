Arthur Anthony 'Tony' Anderson

October 9, 1936 - February 25, 2021

Arthur Anderson, 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2021. “Tony” Anderson was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and grew up playing every sport imaginable. He attended the University of Idaho where he started as a 6-foot-4 offensive lineman.

After graduating, he joined the Marines and was stationed in San Diego where he continued to play football and met his wife. Being a standout on the MCRD team led to his recruitment by the Chicago Bears for the ‘61 and ‘62 seasons. He continued his professional football career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1963.

“Coach” Anderson parlayed his love of sports into a career as a physical education teacher and football, basketball, cross-country and track and field coach for the San Diego School District for 38 years. Anderson was selected Coach of the Year nine times, leading to his induction into the San Diego Coaching Legends in 2006.

After retirement, Anderson spent his free time volunteer coaching and cheering loudly for his grandkids from the sidelines.

“Coach” is survived by his wife of 60 years Sharon (nee Hicks) and four adult children: Gregg, Elaine, Shannon and Margo. He will be fondly remembered as a devoted grandpa to his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2021.

