Arthur Solberg, 86

Arthur “Art” Solberg, 86, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on April 19, 2023, at the Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Wyndmere Lutheran Church in Wyndmere, with burial in the Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere. Rev. Harvey Henderson presiding. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

Art was born on Sept. 30, 1936, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Carl and Anna (Johnson) Solberg. Art grew up in Wyndmere, and graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1954. After high school Art began farming on his family farm. He was drafted into the US Army from 1960 to 1962, upon his return he continued farming until he retired in 2002. He married JoAnn Frisk Luthi on Dec. 28, 1973. He enjoyed hunting and bowling as well as traveling with JoAnn. They owned a time share in St. Augustine, Florida, for many years and enjoyed traveling around the world, including: Hawaii, California, Canada, Panama Canal, Egypt, Norway and Europe.

