Arylis L. Dow, 107, formerly of Barnesville, Minnesota, and Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, died on Jan. 18, 2021, at the LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at City Cemetery, Barnesville, with Reverend Jim Wilson presiding. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at Dobmeier Funeral Home in Barnesville.
Due to COVID-19 limitations and restrictions, Arylis’ service will be livestreamed and recorded for those who aren’t present. To watch the livestream go to the bottom of the obituary page, otherwise, if you wish to watch it later it will become available in the recorded format also on the bottom of this page. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook so the family knows you were able to join them for her service.
While maintaining social distancing guidelines, we are now able to accommodate gatherings while abiding to a 50 percent capacity at the facility. The use of face masks by attendees is required at indoor events, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to keep your families safe. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available on the obituary portion on our website.
Arylis Lydia Ambrose was born on June 25, 1913, to Charles Irving and Lydia (Otis) Ambrose in Forest City, Iowa. At 5 years of age, she and her family moved to rural Barnesville, Minnesota. Arylis completed 12 years of school, graduating from Barnesville High School in 1932.
On Oct. 21, 1934, she was married to Clarence L. Dow at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead, Minnesota. They made their home in rural Barnesville. To this union one son, Marland was born. Besides helping Clarence with their farm, she raised 2000 chickens a year for many years. They sold their farm in March of 1972. In 1973, they moved to Pelican Rapids. Clarence died in February of 1998. She continued to live at home until the age of 100 and then moved to the Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Arylis was a seamstress, making hundreds of clothing articles for the dolls she made from soap bottles. She was an amazing cook. Living her life to the fullest, she belonged to church guilds, was an officer in the Farmers Union Club, a member of homemaker’s clubs, a member of the Pelican Rapids senior citizens club and was a Deerhorn Club 4-H leader for many years. She was an avid bowler, bowling in both Barnesville and Pelican Rapids and in state and national tournaments. Arylis was honored by Governor Perpich for her involvement with the RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) with the distribution of commodities.
Arylis is survived by two grandchildren: Eric (Patsy) Dow of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, and Laura Dow of Fargo, North Dakota; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Dow of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; and three great-grandchildren: Alana, Eric Jr and Vonna Dow, and two great-great-granddaughters Kaleah and Zaelynn Dow.
Preceding Arylis in death are her parents; her husband Clarence in 1998; her son Marland; three brothers: Layton, Francis and Willard; and two sisters: Pauline Montgomery and Hazel Korbel.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.DobmeierFuneralHome.com
Dobmeier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
