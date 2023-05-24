Audrey Ficenec, 83

Audrey Theresa (Wolter) Ficenec, 83, of DeLamere, North Dakota, passed May 22, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, followed by the Rosary at 6:40 p.m. and Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at St. Arnold’s Catholic Church in Milnor. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Arnold’s Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery near Milnor.
She was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on June 2, 1939, to Arthur and Elsie (Mallinger) Wolter. She grew up on a farm south of Lidgerwood, North Dakota. After graduating from high school in 1957, she met her life-long partner, Joseph, at a dance. They dated while she was at Valley City State College, training to be a teacher. They were married on June 1, 1959, in Milnor, North Dakota, and have been married almost 64 years.
They lived in Wahpeton, for a short time before moving to DeLamere, where they spent the rest of their lives together. They were blessed with five children. While members of St. Arnold’s Catholic Church, she became the church secretary for more than 20 years. She also was employed by First National Bank in Milnor as a bank teller for many years. She said her most favorite part of her job was visiting with customers while serving them. She retired in 2002.
Audrey was a woman of many interests and pursuits. She enjoyed raising flowers, especially hybrid irises. Audrey and Joe loved to go dancing throughout their marriage on a weekly basis. She also loved antiquing and had her own antique shop for 20 years after retirement. Her favorite activity was traveling and every year the family took a vacation somewhere across the U.S. When their children were grown, Audrey and Joe traveled more extensively and visited countries in five continents. A highlight was when they took their 1935 International pick-up truck and a camper to Alaska. In later years, Audrey was an avid reader and a board member of the Sargent County Museum.
Audrey’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was excited to attend all of her grandchildren’s events, whether it was science fair or sports. Her grandchildren loved to visit because she would play with them and listen to them with an empathetic ear. She strongly encouraged her children and grandchildren to do well academically and life-long learning was very important to her.
Audrey is preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister, Arlene, and her eldest son, Christopher. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Joe and four children: Curtis, Tamara (Bryon) Metzen, Robert and Darin (Jennifer), as well as nine grandchildren: Nicole and Kyle Ficenec, Joseph (Kayla), Samuel, and Zachary Ficenec, Logan and Gage Metzen, and Ella and Johanna Ficenec. She also has one great-grandchild, Jameson Ficenec. Her family and friends will dearly miss her.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.