Audrey Ficenec, 83

Audrey Theresa (Wolter) Ficenec, 83, of DeLamere, North Dakota, passed May 22, 2023.

Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, followed by the Rosary at 6:40 p.m. and Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at St. Arnold’s Catholic Church in Milnor. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Arnold’s Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery near Milnor.

