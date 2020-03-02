Audrey Hill, 83

Audrey Hill, 83, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Knute Nelson Care Center, Alexandria.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home chapel, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dean Bjorlin will be officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

