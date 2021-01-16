Audrey Marie Casperson, 79, of West Fargo, North Dakota, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer.
Visitation for family and friends will take place beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church of Wild Rice, rural Horace, North Dakota, followed by a private memorial mass for the immediate family at 1 p.m. with the burial immediately following the service. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Use of masks and social distancing will be practiced.
Audrey was born Dec. 19, 1941, to Daniel and Marie Rheault in Fargo, North Dakota. After graduating from St. Joseph’s Academy (Wild Rice) in 1959, she began working at Dan’s Oil, the family business, from 1959 until her retirement in 2008.
She married L. Jerome Casperson on Sept. 14, 1963, and they moved onto the Casperson family farm, where they lived until 2015. After selling the farm, they moved to Kindred, North Dakota, residing there until moving to Eventide in 2020.
Audrey loved spending time with her family, working alongside her siblings, gardening, baking and quilting with the women from Norman Lutheran Church and crocheting with the Covered in Prayer women from St. Maurice’s in Kindred. She was a strong woman of faith and very active in her church community, volunteering countless hours at St. Benedict’s, where she was a lifelong member. Audrey was active with the Countryside Homemakers for many years and also delivered Meals on Wheels. Her generosity towards others was limitless.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerome; her children Kent (Sonja) Colleyville, Texas, and Kari (Mike) Dorsey of Delano, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Matt (Danielle) Casperson, Fargo, Lauren (Micah) Tengesdal, Fargo, David and Drew Dorsey of Delano, and five great-grandchildren. She was so proud of them all and they brought her an incredible amount of joy. Audrey is also survived by her mother, Marie Rheault; sisters Carol (Jack) Fjelstad and Elaine (Gene) Wilhelmi; brothers Ron (Lori) Rheault and Dennis Rheault; sister-in-law Carolyn (Paul) Thoen; and many nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by her father, Daniel; brother Leonard; sisters-in-law Darlene Rheault and Denise Rheault; and niece Tiffany Brown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com
