Austin Herman Oak, 37, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.

A public visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. followed by a private family service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at New Life Church of God, Wahpeton, ND. Bishop David Kuhfal will be officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

