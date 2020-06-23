Barbara “Barb” R. (Oliver) Foote, 64, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 followed by her funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Fern Bailey will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Congregational Cemetery in Parshall, North Dakota.
Barbara Rae Oliver was born on April 10, 1956 to Charles “Bud” and Bernice (Keeney) Oliver in Fargo, North Dakota. She grew up in Wahpeton and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1974. She attended many different colleges, graduating from Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota, in 1994. After college, Barb taught at several Native American schools throughout the Dakotas. She retired in 2012, due to health issues.
In 1999, Barb met the love of her life, Alvin Foote, Sr. in Wahpeton. They were married in New Rockford, North Dakota, in 2004. Alvin passed away in June of 2017.
Barb was known for the letters and cards she sent out every holiday. She loved animals, especially her dogs, Pepper, Cocoa, and Lucy and her cat, Bella Boo. She enjoyed spending time with her “Dakota Sisters,” watching the "Long Island Medium" TV show, traveling and going to casinos, concerts, and playing bingo. She taught Native American beadwork at Circle of Nations School. Barb was very likeable, always laughing, had a heart of gold, and was willing to help anyone in need.
She will be missed by her mother, Bernice; brother Gary (Karen) Oliver, Grants Pass, Oregon and their children, Sean and Sonya; sister, Renee (Paul) Drewlow, Wahpeton, and their children, Joy and RaeAnn; her step-children, Angel, Aileen, Alvin Jr., Skye and Rose; mother-in-law, Mavis Foote; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; father, Charles; and brother, Tim.
