Barbara Louise Germundson, 62

Our mother, Barbara Louise Germundson passed peacefully on Dec. 18, 2022, at the age of 62 after a short battle with cancer.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 23, 2022, at Grace Community Bible Church located at 8748 210TH St. West Lakeville, MN 55044, with a service, graveside prayer and lunch to follow. Condolences; 952-432-2001.
Born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Barb shared many stories from her childhood and her love of the Red River Valley. She enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and camping, and greatly adored many years laughing with friends and family over home cooked feasts.
She loved learning and in the course of her life gained two associate degrees and a certification. She spent the latter half of her life in Rosemount, Minnesota, where she cared for her two children, had many adventures as a charter bus driver, and volunteered in her church community. Barb was a follower of Christ and known in her community for blessing others with her gift of cooking and baking.
Barb is survived by her son Sam, daughter Audrey, and grandchildren Isaac and Emrie.
Arrangements are entrusted to White Funeral Home, Burnsville, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Germundson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
