Barbara Lucille Vertin
Feb. 15, 1940 – March 22, 2020
Barbara Lucille Vertin, originally from Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday March 22, 2020 peacefully at the age of 80 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, where she was living.
Barbara was born on Feb. 15, 1940. She attended St Mary’s Catholic grade school and Breckenridge public High School. She lived in California for many years and then settled in Hot Springs, Arkansas where she raised her family and made many friends.
She will be missed by her family, friends, sisters and brothers: Mary (John) Vorlicky of Mesa, Arizona, LoAnn (Rick Raftevold of Barnesville, Minnesota, George Vertin of Statesville, North Carolina, and Paul (Joan) Vertin of Breckenridge, Minnesota. She will be dearly missed by all those Barb cherished along the path of her life.
Joseph Vertin and Sons is entrusted with arrangements. Obituary submitted by the family.
