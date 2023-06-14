Barbara Myhra, 69

Barbara “Barb” A. Myhra, 69, of Wahpeton, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home with a time for sharing taking place from 7:30-8:00 p.m. Please dress casually. We all know that is what Barb would have wanted.
Barb was born on June 5, 1954 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Norman and Valeria “Tootie” (Olson) King. After graduating from Wahpeton High School in 1972, she began working for her brother at Jim’s Plumbing, a job she held for several years. After that, she held positions at LeMar Photography, Imation and NDSCS Auto Body Department.
In her early twenties, Barb welcomed her first son, Don, into the world. Years later, on Aug. 9, 1991, she married the love of her life, Wayne Myhra, whom she had been friends with since high school. Together, they welcomed four more children into their family: Tracy, Sarah, Patrick, and Travis. Barb was extremely proud of her kids and made great sacrifices in order to give them a happy and memorable childhood. Later in life, her grandchildren were her greatest source of happiness and just talking about them made her smile, oftentimes saying, “My grandkids are my reward for having kids.”
Barb was stubborn, sarcastic, rebellious, and an adrenaline junkie. She loved going to Valley Fair to ride the rollercoasters and was given the gift of skydiving for her 49th birthday. She was spontaneous and adventurous, even traveling solo to the Philippines to visit her brother Dave. Barb was brutally honest, forgiving, and had a dark sense of humor that kept her family laughing, even during her last days.
Mt. Dew was a constant in Barb’s life and she always had a bottle of it with her. She loved her animals and made sure they, and the neighborhood cats, were well fed. She also enjoyed watching “Judge Judy,” “Cops,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.”
Left to cherish Barb’s memory is her husband, Wayne; her children: Don (Karla Huether) Tayer, Tracy (Josh Weber) Myhra, Sarah Myhra, Pat (Brittney) Myhra, and Travis (TJ) Myhra; her grandchildren: Shaelee Tayer, Hadley Tayer, Jadyn Myhra, Aubrianna Veo, Brayden Veo, Isabella Veo, Darius Veo, Elliot Myhra, Owen Myhra, and Baby Myhra; her siblings: Marv King, Jim King, Dave King, Ev Schmit, and Paul King; many extended family and friends; and her beloved dog, Jasper.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Norm and Tootie King; infant brother, Mark; and parents-in-law, Barney and Alice Myhra.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties. The family would also like to express deep gratitude for Hospice of the River Valley for providing the services allowing Barb to spend her final days in her home.
