Barbara Vogeler, 71

Barbara Vogeler, 71

Barbara Vogeler, 71, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Fargo, North Dakota, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Vogeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries