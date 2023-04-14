Barbara Vogeler, 71, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Fargo, North Dakota, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, at a later date.
Barbara Jean Vogeler was born on March 24, 1952, to Lester and Darline (Buck) Vogeler at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Barney, North Dakota, on April 20, 1952, and was currently a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton.
After living at home the early years of her life, she moved to the Grafton Developmental Center in Grafton, North Dakota, and then later lived in several different Fraser Group Homes in Fargo. She had lived at Fraser Group Home No. 6 for the last 19 years of her life, where she was well cared for and loved by the staff and her housemates. Barbara also attended the Vocational Training Center in Fargo, for several years where she also made many good friends.
Although Barbara could not communicate verbally, she found other ways to let others know when she was happy with her smile and a quick flash of her dimples. She also knew how to let us know when she wanted something like her favorite food, chocolate. Until she grew older, Barbara loved to walk and enjoyed being outdoors. Some of her favorite things to do were listening to music, being read to, going on fieldtrips, eating out and visiting with her family. She touched the lives of many and will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Now that she is in heaven and has a perfect mind and body, she is singing with the angels and reunited with her beloved parents and other relatives and friends.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Cheryl (Terry) Pankow, Willmar, Minnesota; nephew, Brent Pankow, Willmar; uncle, Lyle Vogeler, Hamel, Minnesota; aunt, Hilda Vogeler, Fargo; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Darline; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
