Barnard Eggen, 81, of rural Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Thursday June 25, 2020, at his home as the result of an accident.
An outdoor memorial service to celebrate Barney’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the parking lot of Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. Friends and family are invited to bring lawn chairs for the service, with state and CDC guidelines to be followed. Clergy will be Rev. Mark Johnson.
Interment will take place at Foxhome Municipal Cemetery, near Foxhome, Minnesota.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of Barney’s service will be available on his memorial page at www.GlendeNilson.com.
Barnard Hans Eggen was born on Dec. 25, 1938, in Fergus Falls, the son of Mary (Dess) and Henry Eggen. He spent his early years in rural Wilkin County near Foxhome. As a child he walked to and from school along the Ottertail River. In his teens the family moved to rural Underwood, Minnesota, and graduated from high school there in 1957. He worked as a farmhand during high school years.
Barnard worked in road construction from graduation until his retirement in 2002. During those years he worked for a variety of construction companies including Soby, Delzer, Bergus, Dunnicks Brothers & Gilchrist, and Riley Brothers.
On Aug. 5, 1961, Barney married Emily Jane Beske, and they were blessed with three children and five grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 at Fort Bragg.
They lived for a short time in Shakopee, Minnesota before returning to Otter Tail County.
Barney is survived by his wife, Emily, of Fergus Falls; three children, Scott (Isa), of Maplewood, Minnesota, Rebecca Hauschild (Bryan) of Wheaton, Minnesota, and Serianna Eggen (Ryan Hamilton) of Dalton, Minnesota; brother Leo Eggen of Fergus Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his grandchildren Margo Vorderbruggen of Fargo, Katie Hauschild and Abby Hauschild of Wheaton, Emery Hamilton and Jetta Hamilton of Dalton.
He was an active member of the Lake Region Pioneer Threshers Association, Underwood Rockets Snowmobile Club, Zion-Sarpsborg Lutheran Church and the Lions Club. Barney enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, chopping wood and always kept busy.
Preceding him in death was his brother Arnold in 1942, his parents, and great-granddaughter Gabriella Korinna Vorderbruggen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Homes of Fergus Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.