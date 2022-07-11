Purchase Access

Barry W. Bellmore, 66

Barry W. Bellmore, 66, Moorhead, Minnesota, died June 29, 202,2 in Farmstead Care, Moorhead.

Memorial service for Barry will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead.

Arrangements entrusted to Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead.

Online guestbook available at www.korsmofuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Bellmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

